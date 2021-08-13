West Monroe City Firefighters announce hydrant flow testing schedule

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe says their fire department will begin hydrant flow testing.

According to the city, the West Monroe Fire Department will begin testing nearly 800 fire hydrants throughout the city starting on August 16 through September 8 on Mondays through Thursdays each week from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The city fire department says flow tests are done every year to measure real world pressure in the water system and it helps firefighters plan sprinkler systems as well as modeling for firefighting purposes.

According to the city fire department, there could end up being a temporary drop in water pressure and discolored water during these tests. They say this is only temporary and it should clear up quickly.