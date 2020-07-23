West Monroe church closes again after spike in parish COVID-19 cases; How they’re preparing for the future

WEST MONROE, La (07/23/20) — When St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in West Monroe first reopened after weeks of virtual service, they implemented guidelines for social distancing, mask-wearing, singing, and taking communion.

“The guidelines from our bishop are that if we’re going to have holy communion we have only one kind, meaning only the bread. We actually place the bread in someone’s hand by dropping it so we avoid physical contact,” said Whit Stodghill, Acting Priest at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, West Monroe.

The guidelines also affected their prayer books that are usually shared between guests each service.

“We essentially give those to people to take home and use at home when we do virtual worship and that kind of thing,” said Stodghill.

As COVID-19 numbers began to rise in Ouachita Parish, the church closed their doors once again.

“We’ve discovered how important social media can be for reaching who can’t get out to church. With Facebook and Zoom, we’re reaching people we never reached before so the crowds have been bigger…but they’re virtual,” said Stodghill.

While there is a lot of uncertainty with reopening and closing again, Stodghill says the past few months have been a big learning experience.

“The church is going to continue to worship in the ways that we can and this is teaching us some new tricks that are gonna remain in the life of the church even if we go back to what looked like old normal,” said Stodghill.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be going back to in-person service this Sunday. They say they’re always monitoring the COVID-19 numbers to determine if they’ll be open for service and keep those who attend, safe.