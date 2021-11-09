West Monroe Board of Alderman discuss future and current developments

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe City Board of Alderman met Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to discuss several projects and plans for improvement in the city.

All the major items on the agenda were passed. The city has been working to revitalize downtown West Monroe and we learned they will have a completed revitalization plan ready to show the public by the end of the year. The city also voted to ratify the revised version of the Capital Outlay Plan.

The board also voted to start taking bids on the Highland Park project for roads, water/sewer lines, and right of way connections to existing roads. The city engineer says the River Bend sidewalk project came in under budget by more than $70,000.00. The wetland project has been delayed due to a delay in the delivery of the bridges needed for the project, however, the project will stretch on for 49 more days.

The city engineers mentioned they will receive more bids tomorrow to be presented next month. The mayor also mentioned plans to at more parking to the downtown area.