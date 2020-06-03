West Monroe announces facility openings as part of Phase Two of reopening

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe has announced changes to its city buildings and facilities in response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ recent announcement for Louisiana to enter Phase Two of reopening.

Beginning on Friday, June 5, all City of West Monroe playgrounds will be open to the public. These include:

A.C. Facen Memorial Park, 1103 N. 6th Street at Benson Street

Brian Smith Memorial Park, 424 Lee Street

Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Road

The REC will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8 with limited hours of 7 AM to 5 PM. Officials say the REC will be limited to the following activities: Aerobics, Yoga, and Pickleball. Fitness areas will reopen at 50% capacity.

The City of West Monroe asks all residents to remember the following when planning to visit any of these facilities:

Do not visit any park or public area if you are sick, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 (within 14 days).

Practice social distancing – stay 6 feet away from others.

Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

Wash hands often.

Bring hand sanitizer.

Bring a water bottle and avoid water fountains if possible.

