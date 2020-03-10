West Monroe announced as a Louisiana Certified Retirement Community

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced the addition of West Monroe and two other Louisiana communities being designated as Louisiana Certified Retirement Communities today.

West Monroe, Breaux Bridge, and St. Mary Parish join ten other communities that have been named as certified retirement communities since the statewide program began in 2018.

Lt. Governor Nungesser said in a press release, “I want to congratulate officials with the cities of Breaux Bridge and West Monroe, along with St. Mary Parish for their tireless work in making their communities friendly and attractive to retirees.”

The Encore Louisiana Commission is tasked with reviewing applications each year with the purpose of finding Louisiana locations focused on bringing retirees enjoyment in their “encore” of life.

The criteria used to become a certified retirement community include climate, demographics, tax structure, housing availability, public safety and crime index, and more.

