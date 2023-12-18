RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 17, 2023, shortly before 10:00 AM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA-877 at LA-17. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Cheryl Muns of Epps, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 30-year-old Mary Cantrell, was traveling west on LA-877. At the same time, a 2020 Nissan Kicks was traveling south on LA-17.

For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet failed to yield at the stop sign located on LA-877 at LA-17 and traveled into the path of the Nissan. As a result of this action, the Nissan struck the Chevrolet.

Muns, who was properly restrained and the front seat passenger in the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, who was properly restrained, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Cantrell, who was properly restrained, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet were properly restrained and uninjured. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.