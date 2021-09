WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are actively searching for Jon McNeil in regards to outstanding warrants.

Per the release, McNeil has warrants for Home Invasion, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and Simple Battery. Charges that stemmed from an incident in Forest, LA on August 19, 2021.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jon McNeil, please contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.