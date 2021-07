WEST CARROLL, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to help solve a crime.

According to their Facebook page, investigators need help identifying the man seen in the pictures below.

If you have any information that can help them find this person, you are urged to call Chief Investigator, David Voigt, at 318-428-2331.

Courtesy: West Carroll Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

