West Carroll Parish schools implement virtual learning option for 2020-2021 school year

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La (06/30/20) — COVID-19 affected the end of the 2020 school year, now it’s bringing change to the 2021 school year.

“As we went into different options of distance learning. We saw that there was gonna be a need for virtual–for the virtual school which is 100% online,” said Richard Strong, Superintendent of West Carroll Parish Schools.

The school board is taking health as a main priority for students.

“We have students with health risks already. We also have students living with grandparents and high risk people at home,” said Strong.

The school district will partner with Arizona based company Edgenuity to provide the best curriculum possible.

“They are also able to put together the state standards just like we teach in the classroom. Those standards are rigorous. They follow along with the state curriculum,” said Strong.

Strong says every student who enrolls will also receive a chrome book for online school.

“If they do not have a reliable internet source then we will be able to download lessons on a jump drive, kid takes it home. We’re also gonna offer office hours up here at our media center,” said Strong.

Students in the program will have access to a meal plan with pickup service and have the option to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities. While there’s still a lot of unknown with the program, the school board is working hard to provide a seamless transition for online learning.

“We’re putting together our protocol as far as how it’s gonna be set up. We have the curriculum in place. we have the chrome books in place and right now we’re just working out the details,” said Strong.

Superintendent Strong says they’ve already had over 100 students sign up for the online program and he’s excited to see how successful it will be.

To register your student for the West Carroll Parish Schools virtual learning program, the link to their Facebook page with the Google form is here.