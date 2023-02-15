WEST CAROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Parish School Board celebrated one of its teachers, Traci Jones, who has been an educator for nearly 29 years.

Mrs. Jones grew up watching her mom teach, and she knew from a young age that she wanted to teach, too. Mrs. Jones feels all the love from her Kindergarten students, her favorite part of teaching is seeing and experiencing how much the students care. She said that she hears “I love you!” at least 10 times a day. Mrs. Jones explains that her days get brighter when students she previously taught find her in the hallways. Mrs. Jones feels strongly about the duties of a teacher, interacting with students throughout the day and carrying out the responsibilities of the classroom.

West Carroll Parish School Board