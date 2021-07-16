West Carroll Parish School Board announces free dual enrollment classes at a local college

WEST CARROLL, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Parish School Board has announced that they will be covering the cost of dual enrollment classes at the Lake Providence campus of Louisiana Delta Community College.

Students that choose to attend class on campus can choose two days of English and three days of a trade class, which ranges from CNA and Intro to Computers, or Welding.

The schedule is intended for most high school seniors, and some high school Juniors. Also, transportation to and from the Lake Providence campus will not be provided, but online classes are also being offered.

For more information, or to get a list of courses, please email whitniberry@ladelta.edu.