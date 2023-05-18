All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 21, 2023, deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Odis Wade Road to serve an outstanding warrant for 45-year-old Earl T. Ivey. According to deputies, they received information that Ivey was living as a guest at the residence.

Upon arrival, the homeowner met deputies at the door and gave them consent to enter the residence. Deputies then asked if Ivey was home, and the homeowner directed officials to the bedroom where Ivey was located. According to deputies, they entered the room and observed the suspect and illegal narcotics beside the bed.

The homeowner gave officials consent to search the bedroom. As a result of the search, Ivey was arrested. Ivey was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Oxycodone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV, Alprazolam, Possession of Schedule I, Marijuana, Possession of CDS in the Presence of a Minor, Manufacture of Schedule II, Meth and Possession of Meth With Intent to Distribute.

Ivey was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.