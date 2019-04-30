West Carroll Parish man arrested for distribution of pornography involving juveniles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew L. Brown [ + - ] Video

PIONEER, La. -- (4/30/19) A West Carroll Parish man was arrested after investigators were able to download pornography that he made available.

In September of 2018 thru February of this year, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit initiated an undercover investigation into individuals possessing and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles in West Carroll Parish. On Friday, April 26, 2019, State Police Detectives, along with West Carroll Parish Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Pioneer.

As a result of the investigation, Louisiana State Police SVU arrested 48-year-old Andrew L. Brown of Pioneer and charged him with three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles. He was also charged by the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and will continue to work to locate and arrest those individuals who choose to participate in the crime of child pornography.