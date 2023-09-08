All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2023, a deputy of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked by 37-year-old Tony R. Pritchard Jr. for a ride to Pioneer, La. The deputy agreed to give Pritchard a ride but noticed that he was in an intoxicated state.

According to authorities, the deputy noticed large bulges in Pritchard’s pockets and the deputy informed him that Pritchard had to empty his pockets to ensure Pritchard did not have weapons or illegal contraband before being seated in the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Pritchard allegedly agreed and began placing items from his pockets on the hood of the patrol unit.

Pritchard then allegedly left a remaining item in his pocket and attempted to hide the unknown item in his underwear, eventually dropping the item on the ground. The item was identified as a crumpled piece of paper and it contained methamphetamine.

Pritchard was placed under arrest and charged with Resisting an Officer and Possession of Methamphetamine.