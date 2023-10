WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Carroll Parish Police Jury announced that the burn ban for the parish has been lifted effective immediately.

The statewide burn ban for Louisiana still remains in effect at this time, but some areas have decided to opt out of the ban. Therefore, it is advised to make sure your area is no longer under a burn ban before partaking in outdoor burning. For future burn ban announcements, be sure to visit our website at myarklamiss.com.