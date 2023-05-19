All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 19, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other Law Enforcement agencies were engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit. According to deputies, the pursuit began in Kilbourne and ended near the Bee Bayou Exit on Interstate 20, where the suspect’s vehicle was boxed in by authorities.

The driver and the occupant were apprehended. The driver was a female out of Ohio and her identification has not been released by authorities.

The incident is under investigation through multiple law enforcement jurisdictions.