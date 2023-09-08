WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 8, 2023, officials of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they had taken a complaint from a West Carroll resident, who was a victim of a car decal advertising scam. According to authorities, the phone number associated with this particular scam was a Sacramento, Calif. number and the address the victim was instructed to send money orders was an unoccupied residence in Alabama.

The key thing that allows these criminals to fly under the radar, so to speak, is all of the information they disclose to the victim is fake. The names are usually associated with a fake id, the phone numbers are ‘phone app’ numbers, which are untraceable in most cases and the addresses are usually to a drop box or unoccupied residence. The message says you’ll make a couple hundred bucks. But when the ‘company’ sends you a check, it’s for much more than that — a couple thousand dollars. They tell you to deposit the check, keep part of it as your share, and send the rest to another company that will wrap your car. Weeks after you wire the money, the check bounces and your bank tells you it was a fake. The money you kept as ‘your share’ disappears, and the money you sent is long gone — no getting it back. On top of that, you’re on the hook for paying your bank back for the fake check. And, of course, no one’s wrapping your car.

West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office