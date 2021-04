FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Carroll Parish has announced places, dates, and times for their residents to receive Covid vaccinations.

According to a press release issued by West Carroll Parish, the information is as follows:

Epps City Hall, April 29

Kilbourne Fire Department, April 30

Forest Town Hall, May 3

All times are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.