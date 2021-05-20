Wellspring Alliance for Families, Inc. in Monroe to receive nearly $500,000 grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wellspring in Monroe is set to receive nearly $500,000 in grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) says the Wellspring Alliance for Families, Inc. of Monroe, Louisiana will get a grant to support their domestic violence protection program in the amount of $442,308.

“The Wellness Alliance for Families is doing great work serving those in Northeast Louisiana. This grant supports their efforts to prevent domestic violence and build a brighter future for our children,” said Senator Cassidy.

According to Senator Cassidy, these funds will be used for their domestic violence prevention program to break the intergenerational cycle of violence through intervention.