Wellspring Alliance for Families awarded $300K in federal funds for family violence prevention

WEST MONROE, La. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy’s office announced that the Department of Health and Human services will award $1.7 million in federal funds to multiple family-based organizations in Louisiana.
The funds are being awarded for family violence prevention and strengthening child service and sexual risk avoidance programs.
The Wellspring Alliance for Families in Monroe is being awarded approximately $301,538 of the funds for family violence prevention and services.
The rest of the funds are being awarded to several organizations in Slidell, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport as well as LSU.
“Louisiana’s youth deserve to live in healthy homes and grow up in safe and secure environments,” said Dr. Cassidy in a press release. “This funding ensures more children and young adults will have the resources they need to protect themselves from hostile living situations.”
