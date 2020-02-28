Well Road roundabout announced by LA-DOTD

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a $4.9 million project today to build another roundabout in West Monroe.

The roundabout will be just North of I-20 at the Well Road on and off-ramps, which is currently a stop-controlled intersection.

The project is expected to enhance the efficiency of traffic flow as vehicles exit and enter I-20.

The contractor is expected to begin work in early March 2020 and it should be completed in late 2020 if weather permits.