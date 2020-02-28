Well Road roundabout announced by LA-DOTD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a $4.9 million project today to build another roundabout in West Monroe.

The roundabout will be just North of I-20 at the Well Road on and off-ramps, which is currently a stop-controlled intersection.

The project is expected to enhance the efficiency of traffic flow as vehicles exit and enter I-20.

The contractor is expected to begin work in early March 2020 and it should be completed in late 2020 if weather permits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories