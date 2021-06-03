WEEKEND WARRIORS: Farmerville Farmer’s Market opens June 5th

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Farmer’s Market will open their doors this weekend.

According to organizers, the vendors all provide goods that were grown locally.

The market will have vendors that are beef farmers, bee keepers, rabbit farmers, and other vendors.

Organizers tell us Darbonne Trail Catering truck will be using the beef farmer’s beef to allow patrons to taste the meats they are buying.

The Farmerville Farmers Market is located at the corner of South Main Street and Thomas Street and will open at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5th.