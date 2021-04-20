Weekend road/lane closure in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today that effective Saturday, April 24, 2021 the westbound outside lane of I-20 from Texas Avenue to the 5th Street Off-Ramp will be closed at approximately 10:00 p.m. and will remain closed until around 6:00 a.m.

The closure is needed to perform necessary bridge maintenance.

Safety Reminders:

Construction activity is dependent on the weather and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Contact Information:

Call 511 or visit http://www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.