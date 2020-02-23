Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 23rd















WEST MONROE, LA (02/23/20) Happy Sunday! We started off the day on a warmer note than yesterday, with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Clouds have made a return and they’ve stayed with us through the course of the day, with a few isolated showers here and there.

Tonight will be more mild than the last few, as lows will only drop into the lower to middle 50’s. Showers should remain on the lighter side, and many of us will stay dry, but the chance will be there.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more widespread mainly after midnight tonight. This system will be a fast moving one, so by the time we get to the afternoon and evening, skies should start to clear out.

Showers and storms will be capable of producing some locally heavy rainfall, but not as much as what we’ve been seeing. Rain totals should stay between a quarter inch, to up to an inch locally. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time.

Tuesday will be dry, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be pleasant too, with highs topping out in the lower 60’s.

While we stay dry for the remainder of the week, the colder air will catch up to us for Wednesday into Thursday. We go from the 60’s to the 50’s, with a freeze expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound back to the lower 60’s by the time we get to the weekend. Looks like we will be staying dry for a little while, so enjoy it! It looks like our next potential system won’t return until we get to around the end of the first week of March.