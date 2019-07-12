Weekend Events with Sheila Snow, July 12th

(07/12/19) WEST MONROE, La. – Sheila Snow, from the CVB, has details on events taking place this weekend.

Here’s a full list:

Friday

Live Talk with Don Cincone

The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council is proud to announce an evening with Don Cincone. The public is invited to attend a live interview between radio personality, Art Edwards, and Mr. Cincone at 5 p.m. at the Chennault Aviation Museum Friday, July 12th.

The two will discuss Cincone’s personal time in the military while stationed in Europe and how that opportunity allowed him to study the masters.

Date(s) : 07/12/2019 – 07/12/2019

Hours : 5:00 PM

Address : Chennault Aviation and Military Museum

701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 362-5540

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/451264765666620/

After Hours Recess: Stargazing

Experience the beauty of the night sky and meet new friends at July’s After Hours Recess at the Main Branch Library. The Ouachita Valley Astronomy League (OVAL) will set up their telescopes after hours at the Main Branch Library for people to view stars, constellations and the night sky. After Hours Recess is part of the Ouachita Parish Public Library Next Level programming, geared toward millennials, 20-somethings and 30-somethings. Like all library programming, this stargazing event is free to the public.

Date(s) : 07/12/2019 – 07/12/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Ouachita Parish Public Library, Main Branch

1800 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318.327.1490

Sit Down Comedy at Flying Tiger

Local Laughs! You have probably seen these guys as they have supported numerous local veterans & charitable events in our area with humor, so return the love and watch as these guys “sit down” in front of an audience for a night of comedy like you’ve never seen.

Featuring Robert “DjWorm” Jarvis, Glenn Stuart, and Chad Hays. Chad is a well known radio personality, emcee, and stand-up comedian who appeared on the TV show “Last Comic Standing.” This show is bargain and all door proceeds go to the comedians! Storytelling, audience interaction, and plenty of Flying Tiger Brewery brews to keep you cool. Delta Roux & Que will be curbside serving up deliciousness!

Date(s) : 07/12/2019 – 07/12/2019

Hours : 8:00 PM

Address : Flying Tiger Brewery

506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 547-1738

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/322084038732237/

Saturday

Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn

Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens the 2nd Saturday of the Month from 10am-12pm for their Children’s Fun-days at the Biedenharn! They’ll have crafts and fun for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and come enjoy the gardens! Cost is $5 per child. Accompanying adults enter free.

*All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*

Date(s) : 07/13/2019 – 07/13/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cost : $5

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-387-5281

Website: http://www.facebook.com/events/636877650093703/?event_time_id=636877666760368