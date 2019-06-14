Local News

Weekend Events with Sheila Snow - 6/14/2019

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:28 AM CDT

WEST MONROE, LA - (6/14/2019)

Sheila Snow from the Convention and Visitor's Bureau drops by to fill you in on everything happening this weekend around the Twin Cities. 

Watch the full video for details and check out the full list of events HERE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News