Weekend Events — February 7, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. (2/7/2020) — Take a look at all the fun events kicking off in the Twin Cities!

Friday & Saturday

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Hours : 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.

Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

Saturday

Children’s Funday at the Biedenharn

They will have crafts and fun for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and enjoy the gardens! Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event! Cost is $5 per child; Accompanying adults enter free. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult*

Hours : 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Cost : $5 per child

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Junior League of Monroe’s Krewe of Wellness Health Fair

They will have representatives from ULM pharmacy, dental hygiene, and nursing as well as a registered dietitian from Health with Hope to talk about nutrition!

Hours : 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Cost : Free

Address : Pecanland Mall Center Court

2020 ULM Baseball Meet & Greet

Hang out with the 2020 Warhawk Baseball Team! 2020 Season Posters will be available for autographs. Season Tickets will be ready for pickup. Throwback Jerseys can be purchased, and food will be provided!

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Mardi Gras Madness with Krewe de Riviere

This year’s activities include: a kid’s parade, Little Miss Mardi Gras pageant, pet, kid’s, and adults costume contests, live music from Kirby Rambin and Pocket Kandy, jumpers, face painting, a petting zoo, shopping, and food trucks.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Address : RiverMarket

Mardi Gras Parade Party

Stop by our location from 3-6pm for food, music, and giveaways! Sunny 98.3 will be on site pumping jams and having fun! Enjoy some spicy jambalaya or a hot dog from our food tent. Grab some Monroe-West Monroe merch while you’re here! Bottled water will be available, but for everything else – Bring Your Own Beverages! Need bathrooms? We’ve got you covered with a fresh pair of porta potties. Look no further for the perfect parade watch spot. We’re located at 212 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA, right across the street from Miro’s Restaurant. See y’all there!

Hours : 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau

212 Walnut Street #100, Monroe, LA 71201

Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade

Get ready to experience the roaring 20’s parade style! Enjoy a traditional New Orleans feel with floats, walking groups, riding groups, plenty of goodies and a roaring 20’s theme. The Krewe De Riviere parade will be February 8th at 5 p.m. starting at West Monroe High School and ending around the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.

Hours : 5:00 PM –

Address : West Monroe High School to the Ouachita Parish Courthouse

Krewe de Rivière Ball – The Roaring 20’s

Join the Krewe De Rivière for the Krewe de Rivière Ball – The Roaring 20’s! The parade will roll to the Monroe Civic Center where the Ball will begin. Joe Lastie and the New Orleans Sound will be entertaining! Formal dress.

Hours : 6:30 PM

Cost : $75 for a single table ticket. $25 general admission

Address : Monroe Civic Center

3rd Annual Bingo on the Delta

Mark your calendars! Coming up Saturday, February 8th, 2020 is Catholic Charities of North Louisiana’s Bingo on the Delta! This casual, fun-filled event will feature bingo games called by local priests and deacons, a delicious dinner, prizes for each bingo game, and a silent auction, all to benefit CCNLA’s Monroe office and outreach.

Hours : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost: $50 per ticket

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

Sunday

Tea Talk and Tasting

Tea Origins – Discover a world of tea while tasting their Jasmine Pearl Green Tea, Iron Goddess of Mercy Oolong and Black Pu’erh Tea. Enjoy a selection of lite bites prepared with tea! Seating is limited

Hours : 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Cost : $15

Address : Spice and Tea Exchange