Weekend Events February 28 - March 2 Video

MONROE/WEST MONROE, La. - (2/28/19)

ULM Men's Basketball vs Appalachian State University

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men's Basketball team take on Appalachian State University!

Date(s) : 02/28/2019 - 02/28/2019

Hours : 2:00 PM

Cost : $10-$25

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball

Fresh Grounded Faith Conference

Fresh Grounded Faith is an outgrowth of the ministry of best-selling author, Bible teacher and speaker Jennifer Rothschild. Join First West on March 1st and 2nd for a Kingdom-minded, area-wide, co-host church event with Jennifer Rothschild and special guests!

Date(s) : 03/01/2019 - 03/02/2019

Hours : Friday: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Cost : $49-54

Address : First West Baptist Church

500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : (318) 322-5104

Website : http://www.freshgroundedfaith.com/west-monroe-la/

Woofstock

Woofstock is an event for the dog lovers at heart! This day will consist of a pet parade, pet pageant, Blue Ribbon agility course, Volkswagen corner, and a human costume contest. There will also be performances by Slik Nickel and Josh Love.

Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019

Hours : 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Downtown Riverwalk

316 South Grand, Monroe, La 71203

Phone : 318-812-0450

ULM Men's Basketball vs Coastal Carolina University

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men's Basketball team take on Coastal Carolina University!

Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019

Hours : 2:00 PM

Cost : $10-$25

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball

Logtown Plantation Open House

Logtown Plantation's Grand Opening will be celebrated with its first Open House on March 2, 2019. Free to the public, come see this beautiful property that is believed to be the first property established in Monroe, Louisiana. Jase and Missy Robertson have restored and renovated it to be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue, reception venue and party center. They will have vendors from our community to assist you with making your event original and beautiful. Caterers, florists, furniture rentals, designers, photographers, entertainers, etc., will all be on site to discuss plans for your upcoming event.

Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019

Hours : 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Logtown Plantation

1463 Logtown Loop Road, Monroe, LA 71202

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/544819019358624/

Disney's Beauty and the Beast at SYAA

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. This classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. This "tale as old as time" is one you won't want to miss! Please note that these performances are double cast. If you are hoping to support a specific actor, please visit syaaonline.com/castlist to determine which performance you will need to see.

Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/03/2019

Hours : 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM Saturday, 3:00 PM Sunday

Cost : $14 for adults, $10 for students

Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts

1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-812-7922

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2054796004604142/

Monroe Symphony League Book Sale

Great sale that consists of two buildings full of hardbacks, magazines, paperbacks, fiction, non-fiction, records, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, and more! Many books & magazines priced 25-50 cents. The Sale is organized by type including biographies, children’s, classics, cookbooks, crafts, humor, large print, mystery, reference, religion, romance, sports, suspense, textbooks, reference, foreign language, and travel magazines. The proceeds from the 3rd annual book sale is used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League.

Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/03/2019

Hours : Saturday 9-5; Sunday 1-5

Cost : Saturday $2 Adults- Children and students free; Sunday - Free

Address : Monroe Symphony League Book Room

320 North 4th Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-537-5171