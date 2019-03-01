Weekend Events February 28 - March 2
MONROE/WEST MONROE, La. - (2/28/19)
ULM Men's Basketball vs Appalachian State University
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men's Basketball team take on Appalachian State University!
Date(s) : 02/28/2019 - 02/28/2019
Hours : 2:00 PM
Cost : $10-$25
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball
Fresh Grounded Faith Conference
Fresh Grounded Faith is an outgrowth of the ministry of best-selling author, Bible teacher and speaker Jennifer Rothschild. Join First West on March 1st and 2nd for a Kingdom-minded, area-wide, co-host church event with Jennifer Rothschild and special guests!
Date(s) : 03/01/2019 - 03/02/2019
Hours : Friday: 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM Saturday: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Cost : $49-54
Address : First West Baptist Church
500 Pine Street, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : (318) 322-5104
Website : http://www.freshgroundedfaith.com/west-monroe-la/
Woofstock
Woofstock is an event for the dog lovers at heart! This day will consist of a pet parade, pet pageant, Blue Ribbon agility course, Volkswagen corner, and a human costume contest. There will also be performances by Slik Nickel and Josh Love.
Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019
Hours : 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Downtown Riverwalk
316 South Grand, Monroe, La 71203
Phone : 318-812-0450
ULM Men's Basketball vs Coastal Carolina University
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men's Basketball team take on Coastal Carolina University!
Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019
Hours : 2:00 PM
Cost : $10-$25
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball
Logtown Plantation Open House
Logtown Plantation's Grand Opening will be celebrated with its first Open House on March 2, 2019. Free to the public, come see this beautiful property that is believed to be the first property established in Monroe, Louisiana. Jase and Missy Robertson have restored and renovated it to be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue, reception venue and party center. They will have vendors from our community to assist you with making your event original and beautiful. Caterers, florists, furniture rentals, designers, photographers, entertainers, etc., will all be on site to discuss plans for your upcoming event.
Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/02/2019
Hours : 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cost : Free
Address : Logtown Plantation
1463 Logtown Loop Road, Monroe, LA 71202
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/544819019358624/
Disney's Beauty and the Beast at SYAA
Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. This classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. This "tale as old as time" is one you won't want to miss! Please note that these performances are double cast. If you are hoping to support a specific actor, please visit syaaonline.com/castlist to determine which performance you will need to see.
Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/03/2019
Hours : 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM Saturday, 3:00 PM Sunday
Cost : $14 for adults, $10 for students
Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts
1300 1/2 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-812-7922
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2054796004604142/
Monroe Symphony League Book Sale
Great sale that consists of two buildings full of hardbacks, magazines, paperbacks, fiction, non-fiction, records, CDs, DVDs, sheet music, and more! Many books & magazines priced 25-50 cents. The Sale is organized by type including biographies, children’s, classics, cookbooks, crafts, humor, large print, mystery, reference, religion, romance, sports, suspense, textbooks, reference, foreign language, and travel magazines. The proceeds from the 3rd annual book sale is used to support the projects of the Monroe Symphony League.
Date(s) : 03/02/2019 - 03/03/2019
Hours : Saturday 9-5; Sunday 1-5
Cost : Saturday $2 Adults- Children and students free; Sunday - Free
Address : Monroe Symphony League Book Room
320 North 4th Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-537-5171
