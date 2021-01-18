Weekend boating incident in Caldwell Parish kills two boys; one man arrested

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) are investigating a boating incident that killed two in Caldwell Parish on Saturday night.

According to LDWF, the bodies of two 15-year-old boys were recovered from Lafourche Lake around midnight on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

LDWF says that the operator of the boat, 55-year-old Travis H. McFarlain of Pine Prairie, was driving an 18-foot aluminum boat when he struck a dock, ejecting himself and the three 15-year-old boy passengers. Two of those boys were killed after being ejected and the third was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Agents determined McFarlain to be intoxicated after a breathalyzer test. McFarlain was arrested and taken to the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Operating a Vessel While Intoxicated

Vehicular Homicide (2 counts)

The bodies of the two boys have been turned over to the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office for the official cause of death to be determined. The LDWF Enforcement Division will continue investigating the incident.