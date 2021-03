(03/16/21) -- Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently working a nationwide phone scam that is operating in our area.

The caller will identify themselves as an Entergy Corp. representative or name another utility company. The caller will then tell you that you owe money on your electric bill and if it is not paid immediately, your service will be terminated. You will be told to purchase a Green Dot or other type cash card, then call the caller back on a number he gives you and give them the information on the cash card to pay the balance and avoid losing service. The caller will emphasize you must do this immediately.