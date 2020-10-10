‘We shared the same dream,’ Wilmot police officer remembers her brother in blue and cousin who was killed in the line of duty

WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement officers across the state are remembering the life of Detective Kevin Collins who died in the line of duty this week

Detective Collins was a man that willingly served and protected the Pine Bluff community for 5 years until he was killed Monday doing what he loved but there are some who knew him beyond the badge.

“He was very outgoing and caring and he loved everyone and didn’t treat anyone differently,” Wilmot Police Officer Felita Miller said.

Detective Collins and Officer Miller were cousins and they shared more than just happy memories.

“We all shared the same dream,” Officer Miller said. “Most of us wanted to serve the community and do what’s right.”

Officer Miller says this desire to do what’s right was something that ran in the family. At least 10 of them decided to make serving the community and policing the streets a lifetime commitment.

Detective Collins knew not a stranger and even found friends in southeast and soutwest Arkansas.

“There were people here that in Ashley County that took classes with him. When you go to the academy and spend 13 weeks in the same room and you see this same people for 13 weeks straight other than the weekend you become family,” Officer Miller said.

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jared Brownlee, wrote to his Facebook page Monday following Collins’ death.

“Man, this hits home. My bro KD was killed in the line of duty today in Pine Bluff. We started together, went to bootcamp together, solved a major case together. KD helped my family through a major issue because of his heart and our friendship. He was never scared. He knew how to make the job fun. He left this earth doing what he loved to do. Please keep the Collins family and Pine Bluff PD in your prayers.” Jared brownlee, ouachita county sheriff’s department

Hamburg Police Officer Brandon Kelley also took to his Facebook page Monday.

“My head hurts right now. I have no words. I got to know Kevin Collins through some classes we took together. He was a warrior. He died doing what he loved. Rest easy brother and we will take it from here.” Brandon kelley, hamburg police department

Although her cousin’s life was cut short while responding to an ongoing investigation, Officer Miller and others say they will remain dedicated to the people just like Detective Collins was to those he came across.

He will be laid to rest today at 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.