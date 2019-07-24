We could possibly start seeing tolls to help fund DOTD projects

MONROE, La. – (7/24/19) Dr. Shawn Wilson with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spoke this afternoon to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

Tolls could only be put on new projects, or on projects that are expanded such as adding more lanes to the interstate or major bridge replacement.

Dr. Wilson says tolls are not the departments first or even second choice for funding, but with other revenue streams like the gas tax shrinking, other ways of getting funds need to be explored.

