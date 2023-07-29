VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In celebration of Watson Calhoun’s birthday, Sheriff Kevin Cobb and Deputies Jeffery Thornton and Billy Williams participated in the swearing-in of Watson as a Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputy.

In addition to Sheriff Cobb and Deputies, Sheriff Travis Patten of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Joey Merrill of the Vidalia Police Department, Chief Sam King of the Ferriday Police Department, other elected officials, and law enforcement officers from throughout the region also attended the ceremony as guests of Sheriff David Hedrick of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Watson and his family were escorted by law enforcement officers, including Sheriff Cobb and two Franklin Parish deputies, from his residence in Vidalia to the Mississippi River Bridge and back to the Concordia Parish Courthouse, where the swearing in took place. Sheriff Cobb also presented Watson with a Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office badge and cap.