Water safety and rescue training

ARKLAMISS (7/26/19) If parts of Bayou Desiard looked like a rescue emergency earlier today, don’t worry. It’s all part of the training.

Fire departments here in the Arklamiss along with the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, came together for the surface water rescue training.

First responders were given a variety of different tasks to complete.

The goal is to help ensure these first responders are ready and prepared if a disaster from flooding ever strikes again.

The training will continue tomorrow.

