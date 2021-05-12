UPDATE: WATER OUTAGE: The City of Grambling is providing bottled water to those who need it

UPDATE: GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A city without water and a town searching for the leak.

More than 3 quarters of Grambling residents have been without water for days.

Parts of the city are completely without water, while other parts are experiencing low pressure, and others just have a small amount of water.

Mayor Edward Jones says, “Apparently it was caused by a lightning strike that we had the other morning, and so we’re trying to locate the leak. Some of our water lines are in the woods, so we have Louisiana Rural Water and its team that’s here, they’re using our Public Works team, and we’re trying to locate the leak. So if we can do that, we can resolve the problem and restore water again.”

For now, the Mayor and the city have set up a drive-thru water distribution at the fire station near Grambling’s campus.

Residents can drive through until about 6:00 or 6:30 Wednesday evening. And Thursday morning about 9:00 or 10:00 a.m., if the city is still experiencing low water pressure, then they’re going to start this operation back up again.

The city is hoping this will at least help those who are impacted by this outage to at least cook and bathe.

The city says this water will be free of charge for those who need the water to get through this outage.

