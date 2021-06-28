WATER OUTAGE: Some Monroe City Water customers will experience an outage

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says some residents will experience a temporary outage.

According to the city, the outage will last from 9:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. (midnight) in the 2100 to 2400 block of Jasmine Street and 1300 to 1400 Block of Forsythe Avenue.

The city says contractors will be completing a water main project on Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The complete list of residents affected by the water outage is listed below:

Jasmine Street:

2107, 2109, 2112, 2115, 2202, 2205, 2211, 2213, 2305, 2307, 2308, 2309, 2310, 2311, 2313, 2315, 2317, 2401, 2403, 2405

Forsythe Ave:

1300-1440 block of even number addresses