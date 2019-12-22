Water Outage in the City of Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (Press Release) – (12/22/19) As of 2:00 pm, the city of Tallulah made an announcement that the Tallulah Water Plant is experiencing a low service water pump failure.

The plant states they are experiencing a water outage and anticipate being without water overnight.

They say they will continue to update throughout the day. Once water service is re-establishes the city will be under a boil advisory.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

