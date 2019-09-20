UPDATE: Tallulah to be without water through the day, team refilling water storage tanks

UPDATE: TALLULAH, La. — The City of Tallulah has announced that the water pump has been repaired, but residents will continue to be without water throughout the day.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the water team is currently refilling the ground storage tanks and then will begin to fill the elevated tank.

Once the water is officially back on, a boil advisory for all residents will be issued.

We will continue to update this article as more updates are issued.

ORIGINAL: TALLULAH, La. — The City of Tallulah is facing a water outage right now due to a water pump being replaced.

According to the city’s Facebook page, a boil advisory will be put in place after the pump is fixed.

We will continue to update this article once repairs are complete.