Water main break in Monroe leaves some with low water pressure

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is experiencing water problems. According to the city there was a 16-inch water main break near Forsythe Avenue.

The city says people living between near North 18th Street, west toward North 10th Street may have low water pressure until the repairs are made.

If you have any questions about the break or your water you are asked to call Monroe City Water Distribution at 318-329-2385.