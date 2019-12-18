Water leak at Calypso and South Grand forces city of Monroe to close lanes until further notice

MONROE, La. — A water leak discovered on Monday has now forced the city of Monroe to close some sections of road.

According to a press release, the leak started at the corner of Calypso Street and South Grand Street. Repair crews were attempting to fix the leak on Monday. Now, the northbound lane of South Grand at Calypso is closed until further notice along with Calypso Street between South Grand and St. John streets.

On Wednesday, the City Engineer Kim Golden released the following statement:

“Our City of Monroe Engineering Department has closed the north bound lane of South Grand at Calypso to traffic until further notice, along with Calypso Street between South Grand and St. John Streets. This decision follows an inspection of the pavement, with a team of engineers, on Tuesday, which found the recent water main break caused significant undermining of the pavement. They observed the pavement over the voids flexing under traffic. For that reason, it is necessary to close the lane to traffic until repairs can be made. North bound traffic on South Grand will detour east on Byers to either Jackson, or the frontage road and then to Catalpa or Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway. The south bound lane of South Grand will remain open. The detour will remain in place until further notice. The detour is necessary for the safety of the public. We regret the inconvenience.” Kim Golden, City Engineer, City of Monroe

