Water issues in the Twin Cities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winter storms have really put a strain on our local infastructure. Many are without power and some in the surrounding areas are without water.

We talked with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe and at this time neither city is out of water, but the water pressure is low in both systems.

The water companies are both out looking for leaks in the water mains and other water lines in their service areas. They say if you can check your homes for possible leaks and keep an eye out in your areas to see if there is running water or any strange ice formations in your areas you should call the water company.

The city of West Monroe says that Glenwood Hospital has it’s own water well and their water supply is fine.

At this time there are needs to conserve water for either city system, but the city of West Monroe has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.