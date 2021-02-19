Water distribution scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at West Monroe City Hall

WEST MONROE, La. — The City of West Monroe and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be holding a water distribution this weekend for residents who are under a boil advisory.

The distribution will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 12 PM to 2 PM in the parking lot of West Monroe City Hall.

This distribution is for residents in West Monroe and West Ouachita parish that are under a boil advisory.

Each vehicle will receive one case of bottled water. The cases are being provided by the Ouachita Parish Homeland Security and Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.