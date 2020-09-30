Water Advisory issued for the City of Monroe Water System

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe Water System has issued a water advisory that says some customers could experience low water pressure.

Outside contractors for the City of Monroe Water System will be conducting a water main

connection on Tuesday, September 29, 30, and October 1 starting at 1:30 p.m. that will

affect areas 5004- 5706 Bay Oaks Drive and Bon Aire Drive.

The project, which will last for several hours, may cause temporary low pressure and

discolored water for customers.

Monroe Water System’s quality experts assure customers living in the impacted areas that the water will continue to meet all Safe Drinking Water Act standards and will closely monitor pressure and water supply levels during the exercise.



City of Monroe Water System apologizes for the inconvenience of temporary low pressure

and discolored water that may occur.

In the event of discolored water, customers should follow Monroe Water’s flushing guidelines AFTER full pressure has been restored. If customers continue to experience discolored water after following these guidelines, they can contact Monroe Water System Emergency Call Center 24/7 at 318-329-2385.

GUIDELINES

After a Water Main Repair:

After water main repair work is completed in your area, flush the COLD water lines

in your home or business using the following steps.

Monroe Water suggests running all COLD water taps for about five minutes or until

the water runs clear.

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other

faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

Once the water runs clear, usually in five minutes or less, turn off your faucets in the

same order, lowest to highest