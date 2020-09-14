Water advisory issued for Cypress Point Subdivision area

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe Water System is announcing a water advisory. The water system says the advisory will begin Tuesday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m.

Contractors will be working on part of the Kansas Lane connection and the water lines will be impacted. The city says some customers could experience low water pressure and discolored water.

Monroe Water System’s quality experts want to assure customers living in the impacted areas that the water will continue to meet all Safe Drinking Water Act standards.

They will closely monitor pressure and water supply levels during the exercise. Contractors are connecting two large water mains together. The connection of these mains is a part of the Kansas Lane Connector Project.

A Precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for affected areas. Precautionary boil water advisories are issued in the event of a loss of positive water pressure.

This boil water advisory is most common and used as a precaution, allowing time for water samples to be collected and reviewed to confirm proper water quality.

City of Monroe Water System apologizes for the inconvenience of temporary low pressure and

discolored water that may occur.

Monroe Water will issue alerts through the news/social media, when the boil advisory is rescinded. In the event of discolored water, customers should follow Monroe Water’s flushing guidelines AFTER full pressure has been restored.

After a Water Main Repair:

• After water main repair work is completed in your area, flush the COLD-water lines in your

home or business using the following steps.

• Monroe Water suggests running all COLD-water taps for about five minutes or until the water

runs clear.

• Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a

time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

• Once the water runs clear, usually in five minutes or less, turn off your faucets in the same order,

lowest to highest.

If customers continue to experience discolored water after following these guidelines, they can contact Monroe Water System Emergency Call Center 24/7 at 318-329-2385.