WATCH: West Monroe Police help local boy celebrate his 8th birthday

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police officers with the West Monroe Police Department and firefighters with the West Monroe Fire Department teamed up to help one local boy celebrate his birthday over the weekend.

The West Monroe Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page on Sunday that showed the birthday boy, 8-year-old LaChevi Carroll, standing outside and waving as several West Monroe Police vehicles rolled by with lights and sirens going.

During the video, you can see a big smile on Carroll’s face as the vehicles roll by. Then the West Monroe Fire Department also joined in on the fun, causing Carroll’s smile to grow even wider when he was given a fire helmet from one of the firefighters.

WMPD also posted pictures of LaChevi with the police officers on the “C” shift who joined in to help make his special day even more special.