RUSTON, LA (10/20/19)-- Bus drivers may seem like ordinary people, but for the Ruston community their first driver is a local hero. During the Great Depression, Ruston High School didn't have a bus to get students to school. John S. Parkman saw the need and decided he wouldn't just be the driver but also the provider.

"He also built a school bus, he had the first school bus in lincoln parish , that I am aware of. He built it from scratch, he bought a truck and built the seats," said Eddie Parkman, John Parkman's Grandson.

John's grandson, Eddie, says he was always helping the community

"Oh he was a hard working man, everybody respected him. He never took handouts," said Eddie Parkman.