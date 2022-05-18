MONROE. La. (KTVE/KARD)–There are only eight days left until we find out the winners of all the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home (Monroe) prizes. Currently, the home is open for free tours. In the video player above is a virtual tour of the home, highlighting its features and appliances.

Within just 34 days, 8,000 St. Jude Dream Home tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 and FOX 14 on May 26 at 6 p.m. to see the winners of all the prizes in the 20th Anniversary Monroe Dream Home Giveaway.

Free Dream Home tours will be available from May 14-25 at the following times:

Saturdays from10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Sundays from 2-5 p.m.

Weekdays from noon-6 p.m.

Visit the home to register for a free chance to win custom design services and furniture, valued at $10,000, courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture.

Videos provided by Plugged-In Creative.