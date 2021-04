EL DORADO, Ark. KTVE/KARD (4/7/21) -- There will be another fundraiser for the six men injured in the Delek Refinery fire that happened in February.

Karl Malone, Teague Chrevolet and Origin bank are all partnering together to raise funds for the men and their families. Rhett's Tails and Shells located in Farmerville will provide the meal.