NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fire and Rescue personnel were forced to repel to the bottom of a cargo ship to evacuate a wounded longshoreman who fell 60-feet into the hull of vessel on Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) were dispatched to the incident at the Poland Avenue Wharf. The NOFD reports the incident was classified a one-alarm emergency and the event described as a "high-angle technical rescue" with spine board and other equipment in tow.