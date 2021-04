EL DORADO, Ar (KTVE/KARD) -- The week of March 15th was a year since the amphitheater had been hit hard by the pandemic. MAD has hosted a few events already last month and officials say so far they've received positive feedback, and are ready to open up the venue as the state allows.Some of the events include:

The box office is open from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. And of course, you can visit www.eldomad.com for more info.